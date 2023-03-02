JEFFERSON - Sidney Joe Manning, 87, Jefferson, entered rest Monday February 27, 2023.
Mr. Manning was born in Dallas, the son of the late Joe C. Manning and the late Irene B. Manning.
Mr. Manning was a retired engineer with Scientific-Atlanta and was a Veteran of the United States Coast Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Bryson Manning, Jefferson; son, Lt. Col.(Ret.) Joel B. Manning and family, Washington State; daughter, Alice Manning Lyle and family, Jefferson; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday March 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Sidney Joe Manning to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
