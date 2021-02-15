HULL - Sidney Wayne Scott Sr., 81, Hull, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children and gained his wings on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Born August 8, 1939 in Collins, he was the son of the late J.W. and Marlene Scott.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jimmie Lee Scott; four children, Wayne (Nina) Scott, Kevin (Rose) Scott, Glenn (Kelly) Scott and Laura Osborne; three brothers, John (Linda) Scott, Phil (Jenny) Scott and Alex (Marsha) Scott; sister, Gail Scott; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Union Baptist Church in the Life Center. Scott Adams and the Rev. Billy Owensby will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. in the Life Center
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Extra Special People, P.O. Box 615, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677 or at espyouandme.org or to the charity of your choice.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
