DACULA - Sofia Borre, 7, Dacula, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Miss Sofia was a second-grade student at Mulberry Elementary School in Auburn.
Miss Sofia is survived by her loving mother, Hannielka Vanegas; sisters, Hannaya Borre and Brianna Rodriguez; grandparents, Leslie Moreno and Angel Vanegas; aunts, Rosemary Vanegas and Fatima Osorio; and special family friend, Rajeev Gottipati.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor John Gene Head officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Miss Sofia welcomes flowers for her funeral service.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements
