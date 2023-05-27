JEFFERSON - Sondra Jewell Peck Strickland, 79, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Mrs. Strickland was born in Gainesville, a daughter to the late Thomas Jewell Peck and the late Cora Clanton Kersh Peck. Mrs. Strickland was a member of the Stonepath Church in Maysville, and was an underwriter for the Liberty Mutual Life Insurance Company for 25 years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Misty Dawn Clark; and great-granddaughter, Juni Fields.
Survivors include her husband, Reverend Dugar Strickland, Jefferson; sons, Chris Clark and his wife Wendy, Pendergrass, Michael Clark and his wife Denise, Mt. Airy, and Carey Strickland and his wife Kristi, Jefferson; daughters, Kim Pinson and her husband Bryan, Gainesville, Cheryl Kesler and her husband Phillip, Nicholson, and Deneen Fields and her husband Robbie, Jefferson; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Stonepath Church with the Reverends Carey Strickland and Michael Clark and Johnny Ayers officiating. The burial will follow on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Murrayville C.H. Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Cody Clark, Justin Clark, Jonathan Clark, Evan Clark, Daniel Clark and Charlie Pinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Elijah Clark, Benjamin Clark, Jake Fields, Reuben Fields, Rodney Kesler, Cassidy Kesler, Joey Kesler, Peyton Strickland and Aaron Strickland.
Family to receive friends :Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. in the Stonepath Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stonepath Church, P.O. Box 377, Maysville, Georgia 30558.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In