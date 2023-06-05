HOSCHTON - Sonja Maxine Gaskins, 83, Hoschton, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at The Phoenix at Braselton.
Mrs. Gaskins was born February 20, 1940, in Paris, Texas, the daughter of the late Burly Preston Martin and Flossy Levois Foote.
After graduating from Paris High School in 1958, she worked as a secretary at San Marcus Texas Airfield where she met and married a young Army lieutenant, Philip “Wayne” Gaskins. Sonja was the consummate Army wife, being an active member of the Officers’ Wives Club and volunteering for the American Red Cross and the Girl Scouts Association. She moved to 39 locations during her husband’s military career with the final homestead being in Lavonia, after Wayne’s retirement.
She was a member of the Lake Hartwell Association, the Brittany Harbor Property Owner’s Association and Lavonia First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Edwin “Buddy” Gratton; and two granddaughters and a grandson-in-law, Kelsey Gratton and Samantha and Hayes Parker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip “Wayne” Gaskins.
The family will have a private memorial and inurnment at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the BrightFocus Foundation for Alzheimer’s disease Research (https://support.brightfocus.org/).
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In