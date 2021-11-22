WINDER - Stacy Felton Thomas, 52, Winder, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

He was a native of Barrow County. Stacy graduated high school in 1987 and continued his education, earning his four-year degree from Florida State University. He is the founding father of Sigma Pi Fraternity at FSU. Stacy worked at a Petco warehouse. Stacy dearly loved his family and friends.

Stacy is preceded in death by his father, James Felton Thomas.

He is survived by his mother, Bobbie G. Thomas, Winder; his sister, Yvonne (Larry) Greenway, Winder; and nephews, Neil Greenway and Logan Greenway.

Memorial service: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel with David Forbis officiating.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder, GA.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 21-27

