JEFFERSON - Stanley Douglas Beeco, 62, Jefferson, entered rest Monday, October 3, 2022.
Mr. Beeco was born in Atlanta, Georgia, a son of the late Robert D. Beeco Sr. and the late Doris Wilson Beeco. Mr. Beeco was a founding member of the Jackson County Builders Association, was a volunteer with the Jackson County Habitat for Humanity for 20 years and was co-owner of Beeco Contracting Company, which was founded by his father and, where Stan worked along with his brother, Bobby, since he was 13.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Brown Beeco, Jefferson; daughter, Sloane Beeco Laughman (Jesse), Jefferson; son, Seth Beeco (Sabrina), Jefferson; grandchildren, Sawyer Beeco, Sadie Laughman and Scarlett Laughman; step-sons, Kurt Meeler (Christy) and Kyle Meeler; step-grandchildren, Knox, Kamen, Avery, Austin, Ansley, Caleb, Anna and John; along with one great-grandchild; sisters, Regina Beeco Daniel (Tommy), Suwanee, Sandra Beeco Eliasson, Jefferson, and Robin Beeco Brown (Dennis), Helen; brothers, Robert D. Beeco Jr., Jefferson, Bruce D. Beeco (Gloria), Buford, and Dan Beeco (Luisa), Suwanee; 15 nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Center Grove Baptist Church with the Reverend Fred Wilson officiating, along with some of Stan’s friends. Burial will follow in the Dry Pond Methodist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Charlie Watson, Doug Martin, Rob Davidson, Mike Merk, Will Burt, Erik Eliasson, Andrew Beeco and Alex Beeco. Gordon Wilson will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Stan Beeco to the Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, 803 Athens Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 or to www.jacksoncountyhfh.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
