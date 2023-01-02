NICHOLSON - Stanley Eugene Seagraves, 69, Nicholson passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Seagraves was born in Commerce to the late James Edgar “Jimmy” and Mary Clyde Crawford Seagraves. Mr. Seagraves graduated from Commerce High School in 1971, he was a U.S. Army Veteran, he retired from Windstream after working there for over 40 years, and he was a devoted family man.
Mr. Seagraves is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maxine Anderson Seagraves; daughter, Jennifer Seagraves McClintock (Rory), Commerce; son, Brad Seagraves, Nicholson; brother, Tim Seagraves (Denise), Russellville, Ala.; four grandchildren, Braden Seagraves, Acworth, Addison, Adynn and Anderson McClintock, all of Commerce; nephews, Blake Baxter (Jessica), Conyers, and T.J. Seagraves (Ashley), Florence, Ala.; great-nephews, Lucas and Wyatt; and a great-niece, Zoey.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Nicholson Baptist Church with the Revs. Russ Brown and Billy Pittman officiating with the interment following at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 2, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
