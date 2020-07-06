JEFFERSON - Stanley Harvey Strickland, 84, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Mr. Strickland was born in Douglas, a son of the late Rev. Harvey Strickland and the late Jimmie Ray Coleman Strickland. Mr. Strickland was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, and was a retired architectural blacksmith having been the owner, along with his wife, of Strickland Forge.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Strickland is preceded by three daughters, Kristal Strickland Doss, Stacey Strickland Kapps and Sue-Anne Strickland.
Survivors include his wife, Bobisue Sims Strickland, Jefferson; grandson, Terry Dean (Buddy) Strickland, Jefferson; daughter, Cindy Strickland Ruggerio, Carmel, California; sister, Lou Ann Coleman, Eastman; two brothers, Jim Strickland (Jeri), Gainesville, and Wade Strickland (Sandy), Kennesaw. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family of Mr. Strickland has requested no flowers. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In