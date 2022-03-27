ATHENS - Stanley James Hardeman, 73, Athens, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Born on April 5, 1948 to James F. Hardeman and Florence Mann Hardeman of Athens, Stanley served his country during the Vietnam War as a sergeant in the United States Army. He worked with Westinghouse and with the University of Georgia Bookstore, from which he retired.
Stanley lived in Clarke County for most of his life and was a member of Winterville First Baptist Church. He enjoyed NASCAR and outdoor activities, especially fishing, and he fished at every opportunity while physically able.
Stanley was preceded in death by his father; and his son, Brad Collier.
Survivors include his mother; sons, Robbie Collier (Christy) and Russell Hardeman; grandchildren, Maggie, Zack, Gretchen and Carissa Collier; sister, Kathy Hardeman; brother, Barry Hardeman (Leslie); nieces, Leah Brackett (Josh) and Megan Hardy (Jonathan); nephew, Brian Hardeman (Amber); aunt, Dorothy Hancock; numerous cousins; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Winterville Cemetery with Pastor Shane Moore officiating.
The family will receive visitors at their home.
The Hardeman family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of the Hampton House and Agape Hospice for their compassionate care of Stanley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winterville First Baptist Church, 305 North Church St., Winterville, Ga. 30683 or to a charity of your choice.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
