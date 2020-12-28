GAINESVILLE - Stanley Phillip Love, 60, Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Mr. Love was born in Winder, a son to the late Ernest and Roberta Underwood Love. Mr. Love was a supervisor with Dundee Mills in Gainesville and worked in environmental services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Mr. Love was a member of the Pendergrass Baptist Church, he loved his Jefferson Dragons and was the world’s greatest papa. In addition to his parents, Mr. Love was preceded in death by his siblings, David Lamar Love, Evalene Major and Sue Love Pethel.
Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Day and her husband Ken, Gainesville; son, Phillip Love and his wife Megan, Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Anna Belle, Jackson, Mia, Gracelynn and MaryClaire; siblings, Jack Love, Virginia Hoopbaugh, Jim Love, all of Pendergrass, Jerry Love, Talmo, Judy Love Watson, Pendergrass, and Mike Love, Gainesville; and his special friends, Pam Love and Cheryl Love also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Pendergrass Baptist Church with the Revs. Danny Jones and Johnny Knight officiating. The burial will follow in the Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery with Danny Hoopbaugh, Allen Love, Jimmy Love, Macko Parks, Dewayne Major, Joey Love and Chris Hoopbaugh honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
