MARIETTA - Stanley Porter, 63, Marietta and formerly of Hoschton, passed away November 28, 2019.
Stanley was in management with the United States Postal Service, from which he retired after 35 years of service. He was a man with a multitude of interests; from being a drummer in his younger years to watching and working with race cars. Stanley was a volunteer corner worker for Road Atlanta and acted as crew chief for a Ferrari racing team. He was also interested in sports and enjoyed watching golf, football and soccer. Stanley will be remembered as an avid nature-lover; he loved to spend time hiking, camping and especially star-gazing. His family will remember all the special nights spent watching the sky at their home.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 40 years, Robin Porter; children, Jacob Nicholas (Alicia) Porter, and Emily Christine (Jess) Porter; and grandchild, Ariana Porter.
Memorial celebration: Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Houndstooth Grill and Bar, 6323 Grand Hickory Dr., Braselton, Ga. 30517.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at alz.org.
