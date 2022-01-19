DANIELSVILLE - Stephanie Marie Drake, 50, beloved and cherished wife of Lloyd Donald "Doni" Drake, and beloved and cherished mother of Dylan Taylor Drake, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 after an extended illness.
Stephanie faithfully served as secretary for Trinity Baptist Church near Danielsville where she leaves a wide circle of friends and loved ones who have been her family’s staunch supporters throughout. The family is so appreciative of all who cared for her during her illness.
She was a Godly woman who lived her faith daily with unselfish consideration of others, encouragement and assistance to all she met. She was a gentle, compassionate soul who loved her family fiercely. Her love of Hallmark movies was only eclipsed by her love of swinging on the front porch during a summer’s day.
Survivors also include her mother and step-father, Mary Alice and Phil Houser, Athens; father and step-mother, Steve and Stephanie Binkley, Rayle; sister, Bonnie Ash, Winterville; niece, Reed Ash; and nephew, Peter Ash.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church on Hwy. 29 North. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Baptist Gideon Society in the care of Harley Bartlett, P. O. Box 618, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
