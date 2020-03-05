JEFFERSON - Stephanie Marie Wade Ellis, 40, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Mrs. Ellis was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a daughter to the late Steven and Patricia Doane Wade. Mrs. Ellis was an outgoing and caring person, who loved her children and family, and worked locally as a Registered Nurse.
Survivors include her children, Destini O’Donovan, Lawrenceville, Dustin Ellis, Atlanta, Daniel Ellis, Columbus, Madison Ellis, Marley Wade, Maven Ellis and Delaney Ellis, all of Jefferson; brother, Matthew Wade, Grovetown; and four grandchildren, Nikko Chavarria, Teagan,William and Timothy O’Donovan also survive.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 12 Stone Braselton, 2675 Old Winder Highway, Braselton, Ga. 30517, to celebrate her life. They ask you wear red or yellow, as those were Mrs. Ellis’ favorite colors.
In lieu of flowers, the children have set up a fund for the younger four girls. Please consider donating here http://www.gofundme.com/f/2uhsy8-ellis-family to support both short- and long-term expenses.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy. Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In