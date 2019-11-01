BRASELTON - Stephanie Michelle Wheeler, 27, Braselton, entered into rest Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Miss Wheeler was born in Gainesville, the daughter of Loyd Robert “Bob” Wheeler Jr. and Patricia “Patti” Bell Wheeler, Braselton. Stephanie was a member of the Zion Baptist Church and was the manager of Ippolito’s Restaurant.
Miss Wheeler is preceded by her grandparents, Loyd and Claris Wheeler, and Dean and Geraldine Bell, along with two uncles, Dean Bell Jr. and Douglas Bell.
Survivors in addition to her parents is a brother, Jesse Robert Wheeler, Braselton; aunts and uncles, Teresa Wheeler O’Brien and her husband Kevin, Dawsonville; and Jeffrey Bell and his wife Jean, Hoschton; aunt, Teresa Bell, Braselton; and cousins, Russell and Daniel Bell.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with John Hoyt Richardson officiating with burial to follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Kyle Baird, Sean Davison, Matt Johnson, Justin Hainsel, Chris Walker and Arthur Hamilton.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made in memory of Stephanie to Eagle Ranch, P. O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Ga., 30502, or www.eagleranch.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
