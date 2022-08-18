AUBURN - Stephanie Sharon White, 62, Auburn, passed away Monday, August 15 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
She loved crafting, crocheting and making jewelry. Stephanie enjoyed reading and shared her love of reading with those who loved her best. She loved children and dreamed of teaching, but instead spent many joyful years feeding children in the public school system. She was always happy spending time with her family and making enough food to feed an army. She loved to spread love and laughter wherever she went.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert E. White; her mother, Shirley Wilkerson Reese; step-father, Billy Reese; and her sister, Tara White.
She is survived by her only daughter, Lacie Megan Fitts and husband Christopher Shull, Auburn; her step-mother Wilma White, Ball Ground; her brother, Robert "Bob" White and wife Candance, Oakwood; her sister, Amanda Ruzansky and husband Dan, Middletown, Pennsylvania; and numerous beloved step-siblings, nephews, great nephews and nieces, and cousins.
Funeral service: Friday, August 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Gwinnett.
The family asks that donations be made in Stephanie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548. Lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
