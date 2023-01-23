ATHENS - Stephen Anthony Mason, 79, Athens (South Jackson community), entered rest Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Mr. Mason was born in Pittsfield, Mass., a son of the late William R. and Dorothy Giggliotti Mason. Mr. Mason was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of the Athens VFW and was retired from the University of Georgia as a supervisor with the Electrical Maintenance Shop.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mason is preceded by a brother, William R. Mason Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Gail Cioffi Mason, Athens; son, Nathan Mason, Athens; daughters, Theresa Jones (Donald), Danielsville, Kristin Mason, Athens, Robin Mason, Danielsville, Stephanie Mason, Jefferson, and Jennifer Mason, Athens; sister, Barbara Boden, Clemmons, N.C.; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Wilkins Room at the Jefferson Civic Center, 65 Kissam St., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
