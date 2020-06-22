COMMERCE - Stephen Bradley Smith, 60, Commerce, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Smith was born in Commerce to the late John Billy and Patsy Jordan Adams. He was employed with Leigh Hanson as a loader and driver. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie Schmitt Smith.

Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter, Amber Giles (Mark), Maysville; sisters, Lisa Adams, Nicholson, and Kathy Jackson, Jefferson; brother, Michael Smith, Commerce; and grandchildren, Kaileigh, Brycen and Serenity.

Graveside service: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Woodbine Cemetery.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

