COMMERCE - Stephen C. Brooks, 63, Commerce, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Brooks was born in Athens to the late James L. and Jean Autry Brooks. He was a member of the Baptist faith and was retired from Roper Pump Company.
Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife, Christine Keesee Brooks, Commerce; son, Preston Brooks (Becky), Winder; brother, Ricky Brooks, Hull; and granddaughter, Hailee Brooks.
Graveside service: Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Norman Keesee officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In