COMMERCE - Stephen C. Brooks, 63, Commerce, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Brooks was born in Athens to the late James L. and Jean Autry Brooks. He was a member of the Baptist faith and was retired from Roper Pump Company.

Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife, Christine Keesee Brooks, Commerce; son, Preston Brooks (Becky), Winder; brother, Ricky Brooks, Hull; and granddaughter, Hailee Brooks.

Graveside service: Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Norman Keesee officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 10-16

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.