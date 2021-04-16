Stephen J. "Steve" Ferm, 74, entered into his eternal home with his Savior, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with his wife and step-daughter at his side.
He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on August 7, 1946. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Ferm, who at one time made their home in Braselton.
Steve was a member of Auburn First Baptist Church where he served as choir director, Sunday School teacher and music director.
Steve’s most rewarding profession outside the church was piano technician and tuner for which he was trained and apprenticed while in the Marine Corp. in Honolulu, Hawaii.
He also spent years in the construction business and the insurance business in both California and Georgia.
Steve’s joy was in sharing the gospel with others through song and words, and discussing the Bible – especially Creation. He enjoyed making furniture, bird houses, ship, plane, car and truck models; good music, his dog, and ‘Mash’.
Steve leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Judy; and four children, Stephanie Allam, Greg Ferm, Jessica Richardson (Brent), and Joshua Ferm; four step-children, Chet Warner (Heather), Cheri Sridej (Danny), Cindy Wilson (Kent) and Chapin Warner (LeaAnne); 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Esther Mitchell, Victoria, Texas, Becky Dodson (Bill), Maryville, Tennessee, and Paul Ferm (Mel), Cumming.
Memorial Service: Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Auburn First Baptist Church, Auburn.
