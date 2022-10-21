JEFFERSON - Stephen “Stevie” Boyd, 69, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday October 19, 2022.
Mr. Boyd was born in Jackson County, the son of the late Johnny Boyd and the late Ruth Fambrough Boyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Boyd.
Mr. Boyd worked as a salesman with Alexander Seawald and was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, Jefferson.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Boyd, Jefferson; daughter, Ashley Hunnicett (David), Maysville; two grandchildren, Zackary and Makayla Hunnicett; sister, Kathy Pritchett (Donnie), Jefferson; special nephew, John Boyd (Toyu), Franklin County; and several other nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday October 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Jeffrey Bell officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce.
Family to receive friend: Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
