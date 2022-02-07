JEFFEERSON - Sterling Christopher “Chris” Healan Sr., 48, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Mr. Healan was born in Albany, the son of Ronald Franklin Healan and Pamela Sterling Healan of Griffin. Mr. Healan was a parts salesman with Peach State Truck. Mr. Healan enjoyed time with his family and was a very active fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Healan is survived by his wife, Ashley Sizemore Healan, Jefferson; two sons, Sterling Christopher Healan Jr., Charlottesville, Virginia, and Nathaniel Glenn Healan, Jefferson; and one sister, Lauren Healan Hutchison, McDonough.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Healan, his remains will be cremated, and a private family service will be held.
Those desiring may make memorials to the charity of their choice in memory of Mr. Christopher “Chris” Healan Sr..
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
