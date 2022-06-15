JEFFERSON - Steve Daniel Collins, 79, Jefferson, entered rest Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Mr. Collins was born in Jefferson, the son of the late George Daniel Collins and the late Mildred Stover Collins. Mr. Collins was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church and retired after 37 years from ABB. Mr. Collins was a loving husband, caring father and devoted grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins is preceded by an infant sister, Janet Gail Collins.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Gail Maddox Collins, Jefferson; son, Keith Collins (Amy), Winder; daughter, Rhonda Whiting (Matt), Bethlehem; and four grandchildren, Ryan and Ty Whiting and Abby and Walker Collins also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Brent Gilstrap officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Ryan Whiting, Ty Whiting, Walker Collins, Clay Maddox, Jody Wells and Lee Wells.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Christian Academy, 544 Highway 11 North, Bethlehem, Georgia 30620.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
