AUGUSTA - Steve Rucker, 63, Augusta (formerly of Jefferson), entered rest Monday, June 6, 2022.
Mr. Rucker was born in Commerce, a son of the late Frank and Willie Mae Brown Rucker and worked as an insulation installer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rucker is preceded by a sister, Gracie Mae Sims.
Survivors include a son, Steven Terrance Rucker, Oregon; brother, Jerry Rucker (Belinda), Gainesville; two sisters, Hazel Mack (Bennie), Jefferson, and Sue Mack (Wallace), Hoschton; and three grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Woodbine Cemetery.
Family toreceive friends: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
