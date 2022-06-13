rucker

AUGUSTA - Steve Rucker, 63, Augusta (formerly of Jefferson), entered rest Monday, June 6, 2022.

Mr. Rucker was born in Commerce, a son of the late Frank and Willie Mae Brown Rucker and worked as an insulation installer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rucker is preceded by a sister, Gracie Mae Sims.

Survivors include a son, Steven Terrance Rucker, Oregon; brother, Jerry Rucker (Belinda), Gainesville; two sisters, Hazel Mack (Bennie), Jefferson, and Sue Mack (Wallace), Hoschton; and three grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Woodbine Cemetery.

Family toreceive friends: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 19-25

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.