COLBERT - Steve “Tubby” Franklin Morgan, 62, Colbert, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Born on July 9, 1959 in Blackshear, Mr. Morgan was the son of Gladys (Pope) Morgan and the late D.J. Morgan. He was the widower of Teresa Morgan, of the Baptist faith, and was preceded in death by a son, Steve Morgan Jr.; and a brother, Johnny Morgan.
Survivors include his fiancé, Gail Hutchinson; sons, Steven (Belinda) Morgan and Daryl (Jenny) Cobb; daughters, Sabrina Morgan, Tabitha Hogan, Mary Morgan, Marcie Smith, Terri (Thomas) Crozier, Lori (Lamar) Shelton and Abby Hutchinson; sisters, Carol (Chuck) Finch, Mary Morgan, Bertie (Kenny) Chamberlin and Reatha Blount; 24 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bo Whisnant officiating. Burial will follow in Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In