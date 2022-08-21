DANIELSVILLE - Steven A. Pulver Sr., 65, Danielsville, formerly of Central Square, N.Y., died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Steven was born September 19, 1956, to Arthur Pulver and Wilda Darrh Pulver. He worked as a pipe fitter for many years and had a love for tinkering with anything he found interesting. He built several fish ponds on his property and maintained Koi ponds, plant ponds and indoor saltwater and freshwater tanks.
Steven was preceded in death by his father; and his daughter, Kristen Pulver.
Along with his mother, Steven is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Joy Pulver; children, April Miano, Steven Pulver, Majella Lord and Sara Kinville; siblings, Janet Trowbridge and Michael Pulver; grandchildren, Brian Pulver, Tyler Pulver, Nick Miano, Jalen Guinn, Cashton Lord, Joseph Pulver, Kirsten Pulver, MacKenzie McIntyre, Cadence McIntyre, Kaden Kinville, Isaac Pulver and Kira Pulver.
A memorial service in New York will be scheduled at a later date.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
