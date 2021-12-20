peppers

WINDER - Steven Anthony Peppers, 45, Winder, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.

He Loved fishing and hunting with his son and uncles; worked as a maintenance mechanic since the age of 17, first at Avondale Mills then moved on to Johns Manville where he was a loyal member and board member of the local steel workers union.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emory Graham Peppers; grandparents, Owen Peppers and wife Rosie and Emery Faulkner and wife Francis; and step-brother Daniel Vernon.

Survivors include his son, Matthew Peppers and girlfriend Emily Cross; mother, Voncille and husband Ralph Vernon; sister, Cindy and husband Dwayne Smith; nieces, Sierra Walker and Serenity Smith; and step-brother, Steve Vernon, all of Winder.

Memorial service: Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Durden officiated. Interment cremation.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home

Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 19-25

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.