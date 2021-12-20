WINDER - Steven Anthony Peppers, 45, Winder, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.
He Loved fishing and hunting with his son and uncles; worked as a maintenance mechanic since the age of 17, first at Avondale Mills then moved on to Johns Manville where he was a loyal member and board member of the local steel workers union.
He was preceded in death by his father, Emory Graham Peppers; grandparents, Owen Peppers and wife Rosie and Emery Faulkner and wife Francis; and step-brother Daniel Vernon.
Survivors include his son, Matthew Peppers and girlfriend Emily Cross; mother, Voncille and husband Ralph Vernon; sister, Cindy and husband Dwayne Smith; nieces, Sierra Walker and Serenity Smith; and step-brother, Steve Vernon, all of Winder.
Memorial service: Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Durden officiated. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
