COMMERCE - Steven Arthur Sears, 69, Commerce, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Mr. Sears was born in Commerce to the late Arthur George Sears (step-mother, Jean Sears) and Evelyn Crumley Sears. He was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from CertainTeed. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sears was preceded in death by his grandson, Kyle Sears; and brother, Grant Sears.
Mr. Sears is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lee McConnell Sears, Commerce; daughter, Stephanie Sears, Commerce; sons, Chad Sears, Commerce, and Josh Sears, Nicholson; sisters, Melisa Sears, Commerce, and Bonnie Baker, Maysville; brothers, Greg Sears, Commerce, and Carl Veal, Nicholson; and two granddaughters, Lily Sears and Mady Sears, both of Commerce.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Nicholson Baptist Church with the Revs. Russ Brown and Terry Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Nicholson Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 5, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
