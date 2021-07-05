COMMERCE - Steven Arthur Sears, 69, Commerce, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Mr. Sears was born in Commerce to the late Arthur George Sears (step-mother, Jean Sears) and Evelyn Crumley Sears. He was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from CertainTeed. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sears was preceded in death by his grandson, Kyle Sears; and brother, Grant Sears.

Mr. Sears is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lee McConnell Sears, Commerce; daughter, Stephanie Sears, Commerce; sons, Chad Sears, Commerce, and Josh Sears, Nicholson; sisters, Melisa Sears, Commerce, and Bonnie Baker, Maysville; brothers, Greg Sears, Commerce, and Carl Veal, Nicholson; and two granddaughters, Lily Sears and Mady Sears, both of Commerce.

Funeral service: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Nicholson Baptist Church with the Revs. Russ Brown and Terry Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Nicholson Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Monday, July 5, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 4-10

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.