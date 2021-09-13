WINTERVILLE - Steven Brian Smith, 49, Winterville, died on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Born on March 23, 1972 to James Steven Smith and Sherian Ann McClung Smith, Brian grew up in Gwinnett County before meeting his wife and moving to the Athens area in 2008. He worked in his family business of S&S Contractors and stepped up to run the business when his father became disabled. Brian was kind and a free spirit, a bright soul who cheered up everyone wherever he went. He was a natural mentor who thought of everyone else ahead of himself, always helping and lifting up others. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Smith.
Brian is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Hill Smith; his parents, James Steve Smith and Sherian Ann McClung Smith; grandmother, Nell Smith; his brother, Andy Smith; aunts and uncles, Randie (Fabaria) McClung, Bobby (Donna) McClung, Deborah (Larry) Collins and Sammy (Angela) Smith; cousins, C.J. (Brittany) Smith, Alicia (Jeremy) Singleton, Michael (Christie) McClung, Michelle Murphy, Kelli (Jay) Millwood, Justin Collins, David (Michelle) Collins, Steve (Dana) McClung and Stacy (Jim) McClung; nieces and nephews, Alivia Floria, Cody Hill and Hannah Hill; and great-niece Gracie Brown.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Winterville City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the graveside.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
