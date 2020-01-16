MAYSVILLE - Steven Dale Baxter, 66, Maysville, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Northridge Medical Center.
Mr. Baxter was born in Commerce to the late Joe T. and Helen Freada Anglin Baxter. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam era. His father and siblings also served in the United States Armed Forces. Mr. Baxter was the manager of Radio Shack.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Baxter was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Judy Baxter; and a sister, Myra Baxter.
Mr. Baxter is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Wiant Baxter, Maysville; nephew, Blake Baxter (Jessica); great-nephew, Lucas Baxter; and a number of cousins.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12-3 p.m. at the funeral home and any other time at 136 Williams Estate, Maysville.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
