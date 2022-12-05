ATHENS - Steven Harris “Steve” McElroy, 65, Athens, died on November 30, 2022.
Steve was born in Athens on June 20, 1957, to Felix and Edna McElroy. He had one sibling, his sister, Kathy. Steve graduated from Athens Christian School in 1975, where he had played baseball, basketball and soccer, and was a member of the Minutemen service organization. He also attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
While assistant manager at Key Catalog in Athens, Steve hired his future wife, Debra Manley. They married on December 1, 1984. The couple moved to Augusta, where Steve worked at Allied Wholesale Distributors, and where their first son, Christopher, was born. Steve then found work at The Sports Authority in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and the family moved to Boca Raton, Florida. It was there that their second son, Kyle, was born.
Steve was later offered a position in Shakespeare (later Pure Fishing’s) Fishing and Tackle Division as a national accounts manager in Columbia, South Carolina. The family then moved to Lexington, South Carolina, just outside of Columbia. Steve held this position until his retirement, after which he and Debra returned to Athens.
Steve enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing, or cheering on the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. He is remembered by his friends and family as a man of strong conviction, and for his devotion to the well-being of his loved ones.
Steve is survived by his wife, Debra Manley McElroy, Athens; his sons, Christopher Steven McElroy and husband Brantley, and Kyle Matthew McElroy; his sister, Kathy Meadows and husband Randy; his brother-in-law, Michael Manley and wife Terri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or to Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC).
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
