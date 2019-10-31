COMMERCE - Steven Larry Bond, 47, Commerce, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a brief illness with pneumonia and sepsis.

Mr. Bond was born in Frankfort, Germany, to his father, Larry Bond, Commerce, and mother, Rachel Wood Bond, Commerce. He was a strong, stubborn and gentle soul.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bond is survived by his brother, whom he loved more than anything, Jason Bond, Pendergrass; nieces and nephews, Thomas Steven Bond, Charity Bond and Savanna Bond; and great-nieces and nephews, Blaze and Averleigh.

Memorial service: Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. James Dumas and the Rev. Eddie Gordon officiating.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 3-9

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.