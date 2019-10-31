COMMERCE - Steven Larry Bond, 47, Commerce, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a brief illness with pneumonia and sepsis.
Mr. Bond was born in Frankfort, Germany, to his father, Larry Bond, Commerce, and mother, Rachel Wood Bond, Commerce. He was a strong, stubborn and gentle soul.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bond is survived by his brother, whom he loved more than anything, Jason Bond, Pendergrass; nieces and nephews, Thomas Steven Bond, Charity Bond and Savanna Bond; and great-nieces and nephews, Blaze and Averleigh.
Memorial service: Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. James Dumas and the Rev. Eddie Gordon officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
