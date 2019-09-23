DANIELSVILLE - Steven Michael Williams, 65, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Born in Forest Park, to the late Alvin Williams and Jackie Barnett Williams, Steve lived in Madison County for the past 31 years and worked for Delmar. Steve coached Little League for over 10 years and was a tennis booster for Madison County High School. He enjoyed bowling in his senior league, dancing every Friday night at the VFW, and his lifelong love, golf.
Along with his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Williams.
Steve is survived by his wife, Vangie Williams; his son, Caleb Williams and Caleb’s fiancée, Kendra Adama; and siblings Carol Potter, and Al (Suzanne) Williams; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill., 60601 or at alz.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville,, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
