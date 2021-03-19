SEVEN LAKES, NORTH CAROLINA - Steven Minish Lord, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home in Seven Lakes, N.C.
Born and raised in Commerce, Steven was the son of John Morgan Lord and Nell Minish Lord. He was an Air Force veteran, mechanical engineer and president of Lord Fabrication in Buford for 28 years. After living in the Dawsonville area on Lake Lanier for numerous years, he moved to North Carolina with his wife in 2015 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. Steven was a kind and loving man who cared deeply for his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, took everything in stride and lived a full life.
Steven is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wanda Joyce Lord; his daughter, Paige Wolters and her husband Jeff; his grandchildren Dylan Lord, Luke Wolters, and Ainslee Wolters; his brother, Bobby Lord and his wife, Nancy; his daughter-in-law, Linda Squire Lord; and his nephews, Jeff Lord, Bill Lord and Shane Lord, and their families.
Steven was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Steven Lord.
A celebration of life gathering will be held with family and friends in the near future.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Steven Minish Lord to the ASPCA or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes, N.C.
