DACULA - Steven Robert Fugel, 55, Dacula, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Steven (Steve) was born October 1, 1966 in Washington, D.C. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. Steve loved working in the yard, high performance cars and trucks and coaching basketball, baseball and soccer, especially when his children were playing. He also enjoyed fishing with his sons, Bobby and Blake. Steve desired to always be a help to others.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Fugel.
Steve is survived by his wife, Thomisa (Chapman) Fugel; sons, Robert (Natalia) Fugel, Santa Rosa, Florida, and Blake Fugel, Dacula; daughters and son-in-law, Lauren (David) Corder, Flowery Branch, and Brooklynn Fugel, Dacula; grandchildren, Weston Fugel, Liam Fugel, Linkin Fugel and Reece Corder; parents, Robert A. Fugel and Jeanine (Eckstein) Fugel; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Cathy) Fugel Jr.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53 East, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In