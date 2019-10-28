Steven Wayne Coomes, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 66.
Born in Evansville, Indiana, he was the son of the late James Norman Coomes and Dorothy Coats Coomes.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Patricia Ricketts Coomes; one son, Stephen Coomes and his wife, Sherry; three sisters, Belinda, Glory and Lisa; and three grandchildren, Kyle, Christopher and his wife, Brooke, and Kasi.
Funeral service: Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Interment will follow at Galilee Holiness Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
