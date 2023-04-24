PENDERGRASS - Stevie “Steve” Lamar Moon, 67, Pendergrass, entered rest Monday April 10, 2023.

Mr. Moon was born on December 16, 1955 in Gwinnett County, the son of the late Albert Moon and the late Louise Moon.

In addition to Steve’s parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, Ribbie Moon, Danny Moon, Judy Ward and Barry Moon.

Steve was owner/ operator of a construction company.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Dorothy Murphy Moon, Pendergrass; their son, Wesley B. Moon, Pendergrass; his sister, Shirley Moon Casey; brother, Alan Moon, both of Monroe; brothers-in-law, Ellis Murphy, A.J. Murphy, Ted Murphy (Nancy) and Jimmy Murphy (Debra); sister-in-law, Frances Murphy Brooks (Mike), all of Pendergrass; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance with Mr. Moon’s wishes, he will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 30-May 6

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.