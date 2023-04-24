PENDERGRASS - Stevie “Steve” Lamar Moon, 67, Pendergrass, entered rest Monday April 10, 2023.
Mr. Moon was born on December 16, 1955 in Gwinnett County, the son of the late Albert Moon and the late Louise Moon.
In addition to Steve’s parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, Ribbie Moon, Danny Moon, Judy Ward and Barry Moon.
Steve was owner/ operator of a construction company.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Dorothy Murphy Moon, Pendergrass; their son, Wesley B. Moon, Pendergrass; his sister, Shirley Moon Casey; brother, Alan Moon, both of Monroe; brothers-in-law, Ellis Murphy, A.J. Murphy, Ted Murphy (Nancy) and Jimmy Murphy (Debra); sister-in-law, Frances Murphy Brooks (Mike), all of Pendergrass; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with Mr. Moon’s wishes, he will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
