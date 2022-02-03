WINDER - Stoy Hogan, 75, Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Hogan was a graduate of the Winder-Barrow High School’s Class of 1964. He was a member of New Pentecost United Methodist Church and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Hogan often said that he was the biggest University of Georgia fan in Winder - if not, the entire state of Georgia. Stoy will be best remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and Papa that loved to laugh and make others laugh too.
Mr. Hogan is preceded in death by his parents, Stoy Hogan and Gladys Hanes Hogan; and brother, Charles Hogan.
Mr. Hogan is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kay Wall Hogan; daughters, Brooke (Terry) Spurlin, Lexington, and Stacy Hogan; sister, Ellen Hogan Oliver, Winder; and his precious granddaughter, Allie Kay Spurlin, Lexington.
Funeral service: Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at New Pentecost United Methodist Church with the Rev. James Mooneyhan officiating. Burial will follow the service at New Pentecost United Methodist Church Cemetery. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall. Mr. Hogan will Lie in State at New Pentecost United Methodist Church on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Hogan to New Pentecost United Methodist Church.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In