DANIELSVILLE - Stuart Marie Carey Kirk, 91, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Kirk was born in Royston on June 21, 1930, daughter of the late S.M. Carey and the late Era Fitts Carey. She was a homemaker and member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church in Danielsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Kirk; infant son, Jeffrey Kirk; brothers, Fayette Carey, Buford Carey, Billy Carey, Ford Carey and Alfred Carey; and sisters, Allie Dudley, Cornelia “Nita” Ginn, Hester Sartain, Ethel Sexton, Gladelle Sexton and Annie Mae Smith.
Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Roberts (Doug Kinley), Danielsville, Sylvia Pruitt, Danielsville, and Karen Brown (Sam), Hull; son, Daryl Kirk (Dorothy), Lawrenceville; sister, Roberta Dove, Danielsville; grandchildren, Geoffrey Kirk (Ursula), Jamie Kirk (Toaico), April Turner (Scott), Jeremy Rich (Laura), Joey Pruitt, Justin Pruitt (Katie), Brittany Chandler (Danny) and Elisa Chandler (Dennis); and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Danielsville Evangelical Church with the Revs. Billy Franklin Carey and Tim Peek officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 immediately following the graveside service. During other times, the family will be at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
