COMMERCE - Sue Bernell Rylee, 96, Commerce, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Rylee was born in Commerce to the late Thomas Arthur and Ella Whitfield Rylee. She was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church and was retired from Davis Academy Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rylee was preceded in death by her husband, James David Rylee; and son, Larry Rylee.
Mrs. Rylee is survived by her son, Ronald Rylee (Gail), Lula; daughters, Gladyne Davison (Olin) and Brenda Nicholson (Randy), both of Commerce; grandchildren, Robert Rylee (Carla), Regina Fowler (Giles), Tony Davison (Julie), Tammy Dove (Greg), Tommy Davison, Tim Nicholson (Dee), Tracey King (Greg), Todd Rylee (Tracey), Jeremy Rylee (Beth) and Jessica Porter (Jamie); 25 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Salem United Methodist Church with the Revs. Luis Ortiz and Mike Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
