WINDER - Sue Bolden, 76, Winder, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Bolden was a daughter of the late Louise Fleeman Everett and M. J. Everett Sr.. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Ann Parks and Judith Elaine Maxey. Mrs. Bolden had resided in Barrow County for most of her life and attended Walnut Fork Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a 1964 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
Surviving are husband, Fred H. Bolden, Winder; children, Michael F. (Tamara) Bolden, Bethlehem, and Audra Jones, Winder; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jimmy) Autry and Courtney (Joshua) Mixon; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn McDaniel, Bobbie Jean (Bill) House, all of Winder, and M. J. (Susan) Everett Jr., Auburn.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Dr. Rusty Newman officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 20, 2023 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
