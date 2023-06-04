PENDERGRASS - Sue Brooks Holliman, 89, a lifelong resident of Pendergrass. Mrs. Holliman remained very active prior to dying unexpectantly at her residence on Friday, June 2, 2023, while battling a severe short-term respiratory infection.
Mrs. Holliman was born in Pendergrass, a daughter of the late John B. and Essie Irene Brooks. She attended primary school in Pendergrass and graduated high school from Martin Institute in Jefferson. Mrs. Holliman graduated from The University of Georgia with a degree in Home Economics and was retired from the Jackson County Board of Education. After a successful and influential career in teaching, she remained a lifetime member of the Jackson County Retired Educators Association and her love of teaching and learning remained a large part of her everyday life.
Mrs. Holliman had a lifelong love of animals, especially peacocks, horses and her beloved pets. When her children were growing up, the family traveled extensively showing American Saddlebred Horses where she developed many lasting friendships. She was an avid fan of The University of Georgia sports and Atlanta Braves baseball.
In her later years, she developed a passion for genealogy and local history. She became very active in Daughters of the American Revolution and had just recently received her 20-year certificate. Above all else, Mrs. Holliman treasured her family no matter how close or how distant.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holliman is preceded by her husband, M.L. Holliman; son; “J” Holliman; brothers, John Robert Brooks and Larry Alfred Roland Brooks; and nephews, Brad Marlowe and Bryan Thompson.
Survivors include a daughter, Lucy Holliman-Byers (Andy), Hoschton; granddaughters, Rachel Miller (Matt), Pendergrass, and Dr. Emily Taylor (Scott), Nashville, Tenn.; great-granddaughter, Brooke Auburn Taylor, Nashville, Tenn.; sisters, Jackie Brooks, Pendergrass, and Regeana Thompson, Columbus; eight nieces and nephews, Johnny Marlowe, Donette Marlowe, Andy Marlowe (Karen), Judd Wilkes (Angie), Wade Wilkes (Mary), Sunni Ray (Dan), Kasey Brady (Joseph), Paige Hulsey (Doug) and Jonathan Thomson (Kimberly); and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and other extended family along with her pets, Bella and Kit-Kat.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Pendergrass Baptist Church with Ronda Rich officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery with the Reverend Randall Hulsey officiating.
Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Andy Marlowe, Johnny Marlowe, Jake Marlowe, Judd Wilkes, Wade Wilkes and Willie Pittmon. Honorary pallbearers are Jonathan Thompson, Dan Ray, Travis Odom, Jay Brooks, Doug Hulsey, Dustin Marlowe, A.J. Marlowe and T.C. Makaya. Mrs. Holliman will be laid to rest with the ashes of her closest companion of many years, her dog Sandy who passed away in November, 2022.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 4-6:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 146, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
