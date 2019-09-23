WINDER - Sue Ellen Pentecost, 81, Winder, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.
She was a member of Pentecost United Methodist Church. Sue Ellen graduated from Statham High School and attended Young Harris College. She retired from Bank of Barrow.
Sue Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Lewis and Fannie Lee Delay Elder.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John R. Pentecost, Winder; a daughter, Lisa P. Prather (Bill), Winder; two sisters, Sara Patrick and Beth Casper (Ronnie), both of Winder; a grandchild, Tyler Lee Barnett; and a great- grandchild, Summer Turner.
Memorial service: Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with Pastor Jennifer Alicia Carey and Scott Patrick officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 21, 2019, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in Sue Ellen’s memory to Pentecost United Methodist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
