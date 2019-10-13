COMMERCE - Sue Jane Mealor Fenn, 88, Commerce died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Fenn was born in Commerce to the late Tom Comer and Ruby Banks Mealor. Mrs. Mealor was a retired teacher and claim specialist and also was a member of the Commerce First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Fenn is survived by her husband, Joe Fenn, Commerce; daughters, Carol Wilton, Mt. Shasta, Calif., and Mary Darr, Lilburn; four grandchildren, Meagan, Abigail, Erin and Lily; two great-grandchildren, Miya and Greyson; niece, Ruth Williamson; and nephew, Tom Nuckols.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Kathy Lamon officiating with the interment following at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 14, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Commerce First United Methodist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In