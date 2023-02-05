emley

HOMER - Sue Jett Smith Cofield Emley, 72, Homer, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Born on January 30, 1951 in Gainesville, Mrs. Cofield Emley was the daughter of the late Otis and Susie Clark Smith. She was a mortgage broker with Fidelity, a member of The Torch in Demorest; and was preceded in death by sisters, Linda Matheson and Betty Bennett.

Survivors include her husband, John Fredrick Emley; daughters, Lori Cofield, Alisha (Matthew) Thomas, Michele Emley, Tara Emley Sandlin and Carlie Lee (Nick) Price; sons, Christian Emley and John F. (Leah) Emley III; sisters, Kathryn Parks, Barbara Minish and Sara Arro; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kobe, Jordynn, Kyson, Arianna, Oliver, Morgan, Aimee-Lynne, Liam, Johnny IV, Lottie, Shephard, Emma and Leigha.

Funeral servic: Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 3 p.m. at The Torch, 800 Cannon Bridge Rd., Demorest, Ga., with Pastors Mike Franklin and Will Cofield officiating.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

