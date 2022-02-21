Sue Wagoner, 84, died Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Jessie Sue Proctor Wagoner, a native of High Point, N.C., was a daughter of the late Gene and Bernice Payne Proctor. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, C. B. Wagoner; son, Jerry Wagoner; grandson, Seth Wagoner; and brothers, Jerry Proctor and Ronnie Proctor.
Sue lived in the Athens area since 1965 and was a longtime, active member of Cornerstone Church, and was heavily involved in music all of her life. She and her husband owned and operated Marilyn Shoe Store for over 30 years. She also worked for the last 30 years as the office manager at Audibel Hearing Aid Center in Athens.
Survivors include three children, Mark (Patricia) Wagner, Nashville, Tenn., Renee (Barry) Williams, Bogart, and Beth (Scott) Boswell, Watkinsville; daughter-in-law, Angie Wagoner, Watkinsville; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, February 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Church. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Brandon Williams, Jason Williams, Joshua Wagner, Justin Wagner, Brady Boswell and Branson Boswell.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
