Susan Frances Beard, 72, of the Shiloh Community, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Born November 13, 1948 in the Sandy Cross Community of Franklin County she was the daughter of the late Hoyt and Annie Lou Roach Gibby. She was a sister of the late Ray Gibby. She was retired and had worked at Southeastern Toyota for 15 years, Westinghouse for 18 years, Emanuel College for 5 years and Old Navy of Commerce for 4 years. She was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Beard; daughter, Wendy Beard, Danielsville; two sons and daughter-in-law, Myron Beard and Ryron “Cott” and Karen Beard, all of Danielsville; seven grandchildren, Brandon Beard, Hunter Beard, Candice Shepard, Ryan Martin, Carrie Martin, Stormy Sullivan and Rainy Sullivan; 11 great-grandchildren, Aiden Pritchett, Chloe Pritchett, Zoey Pritchett, Ben Dickerson, Sara Dickerson, Gage Beard, Blaise Beard, Abel Shepard, Case Shepard, Aleah Martin and Amberly Martin; brother, Steve Gibby; sister, Savilla Adams, both of the Sandy Cross community; and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral service: Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the B. D. Ginn Memorial Chapel with the Revs. Dwayne Dickerson and Paul Jameson officiating. Interment is in the Riverside Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family request that in lieu of flowers that donations my be made to Ginn Funeral Home, P.O. Box 37, Carnesville, Georgia 30521 to help with final expenses. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
