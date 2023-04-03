BRASELTON - Susan Jane Pethel, 60, Braselton, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Susan enjoyed camping, attending softball tournaments with her granddaughter, shopping and visiting with extended family members.

Survivors include, Gary Vogt; son, Greg S. Pethel and wife Whitney, Braselton; granddaughter, Lillie Pethel; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Jane Johnson.

Funeral service: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Montie Ray Robinson will be officiating. Interment to follow at Macadonia Community Baptist Church Cemetery, 5507 Winder Hwy., Braselton, GA, 30517.

Family to receive friends: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 2-8

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.