BRASELTON - Susan Jane Pethel, 60, Braselton, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Susan enjoyed camping, attending softball tournaments with her granddaughter, shopping and visiting with extended family members.
Survivors include, Gary Vogt; son, Greg S. Pethel and wife Whitney, Braselton; granddaughter, Lillie Pethel; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Jane Johnson.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Montie Ray Robinson will be officiating. Interment to follow at Macadonia Community Baptist Church Cemetery, 5507 Winder Hwy., Braselton, GA, 30517.
Family to receive friends: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
