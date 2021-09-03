HOMER - Susan Kay Sanders, 45, Homer, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center–Gainesville.

Mrs. Sanders was born in Athens to John Stevens of Commerce and the late Jonnie Sue Wood Wallace. She attended Nails Creek Baptist Church and was employed at Griffin Brothers.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Sanders is survived by her husband, Max J. Sanders Jr., Homer; sons, Max Sanders III, Homer, Rip Sanders, Homer, Carl Lewallen, Duluth, Blake Sanders (Kayla), Homer, and Eli Sanders (Savannah), Homer; sisters, Holly Zdenahlik, Michigan, and Onessia Jones, Commerce; brother, Morris Stevens, Danielsville; and grandchildren, Autumn and Conrad.

Funeral service: Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Nails Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Duane Eller and Larry Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in Banks Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

