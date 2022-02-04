HOSCHTON - Susan Noyes Martin, 73, Hoschton, formerly of Conyers, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Mrs. Martin was born February 27, 1948 in Atlanta. She was the daughter of the late W. Wilson Noyes Jr. and Virginia Wardlaw (Drake) Noyes. She was also preceded by her husband, James Otho Martin Jr.
Susan was a 1966 honor graduate of Grady High School and was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Jefferson. She went by several names such as wife, Mama, Mam-mama, Grandma & Sast, room mom, band mom, PTO mom, choir mom and second mom to all our friends. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandkids. She loved crafting, cooking, sewing, canning, reading, square dancing and playing the piano.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cyndi and Shawn Smith, Hoschton, Tricia and Greg Callihan, Stockbridge, and Kathy and Damon Sheffield, Elgin, South Carolina; grandchildren, Hunter Sheffield, Justin Smith, Sawyer Sheffield and Sammy Smith; brother, Frank Drake Noyes (Sheri), Richmond, Va.; and a number of other family and friends also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel. Pastor Brent Gilstrap will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, but for those who wish to make a donation please do so in Mrs. Martin’s honor to Catfe in Lawrenceville (www.catfeco.com)
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In